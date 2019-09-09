Coney Island to remove all amusement park rides to focus on water park

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island announced Monday that it will remove all of its amusement park rides to center its attention on its water park and special events going forward.
The final day for guests to ride the park’s rides will be Saturday, Sept. 21 following the annual Fire Up the Night event.
The park says focus and resources have been split between the rides area and the Sunlite Water Adventure which has limited the number of man-hours and dollars that could be invested in either area.
“All of our consumer research, all of our consumer feedback, and all of our in-park data shows that the vast majority of our guests come to Coney Island because of the fun they have while in the Sunlite Pool area,” Rob Schutter, Jr., president and CEO of Coney Island, said.
Schutter says they will kick off a new multi-phase renovation to grow Coney Island that will culminate with Sunlite Pool’s 100th birthday in 2025.
