Downtown Kroger opens Sept. 25

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A new Kroger store will open in downtown Cincinnati Sept. 25, company officials announced.
The two-story grocery store will operate daily at 100 E. Court St. from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., said Kroger spokesman Erin Rolfes.
It is opening in an 18-story building that includes apartments and a parking garage.
The store will feature a Starbucks with a window to serve walk-up customers off Court Street so they don’t have to take the time to come inside.
This is the first time Kroger has opened a grocery store downtown since 1969.
The second floor will comprise of a food hall plus wine and beer selection, Kroger officials said.
The parking garage, that is already open for business, will offer a few free spots for grocery shoppers but will mostly require payment.
It has 560 spaces and cost $2 an hour to $17 for the entire day.
