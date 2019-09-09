Downtown Kroger opens Sept. 25

Downtown Kroger opens Sept. 25
A new Kroger store will open in Downtown Cincinnati on Sept. 25, company officials announced Monday. (Source: FOX19 NOW/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 9, 2019 at 9:18 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 9:18 AM

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - A new Kroger store will open in downtown Cincinnati Sept. 25, company officials announced.

The two-story grocery store will operate daily at 100 E. Court St. from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., said Kroger spokesman Erin Rolfes.

It is opening in an 18-story building that includes apartments and a parking garage.

The store will feature a Starbucks with a window to serve walk-up customers off Court Street so they don’t have to take the time to come inside.

This is the first time Kroger has opened a grocery store downtown since 1969.

The second floor will comprise of a food hall plus wine and beer selection, Kroger officials said.

RELATED | New parking garage opens downtown

The parking garage, that is already open for business, will offer a few free spots for grocery shoppers but will mostly require payment.

It has 560 spaces and cost $2 an hour to $17 for the entire day.

RELATED | Apartment complex above downtown Cincinnati Kroger given official name

Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.