WATCH LIVE: ‘I tried to cremate my baby’: 2nd police interrogation video to be played in Skylar Richardson trial

LIVE BLOG:
Lt. John Faine returns to the stand.
Faine said he retrieved Richardson’s phone to get “any information of any kind in relation to this case.”
Faine said the bed had been moved between July 14 and July 24 to cover the blood stain they found.
DAY 4 TESTIMONY:
The public is expected to hear from Brooke “Skylar” Richardson again on Monday when her second police interrogation video is played in court.
Richardson, now 20, said she did not kill her baby when she gave birth at age 18 in May 2017. She said she gave birth to a stillborn girl and buried the baby in the family’s backyard underneath a flower pot.
In the second police interview, prosecutors say the interview will show Richardson telling police that her daughter was alive for five minutes, that she saw her daughter’s arms moving and heard gurgling and crying. She also states she squeezed the baby too hard and that might have killed her.
They say it will also show that she attempted to burn the baby after her death in an effort to cremate her.
The defense says the officers befriended Richardson and coerced her into making the statements.
An autopsy by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office considered fractures found in the skull and what Richardson said in her second police interview.
Dr. Susan Brown said all the evidence points to a homicide. However, a forensic anthropologist said the fractures happened after the death of the infant.
“She buried her daughter and marked the grave. Put flowers on top of it. She didn’t throw her in a trash can. She didn’t throw her in the dumpster," Defense Attorney Charlie Rittgers said.
“Just hours after discarding that baby’s lifeless body in the dirt, she texted her mother ‘I’m literally speechless with how happy I am,’" Assistant Prosecutor Steve Knippen said.
The trial got underway Tuesday with jury selection and is expected to last two weeks.
Richardson was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
If convicted on all charges, she could be sentenced to prison for the rest of her life.
