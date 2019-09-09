Avondale shooting marks 3 reported people shot in Cincinnati on Sunday

AVONDALE (FOX19) - A Sunday evening shooting in Avondale that left one injured marks the third person who was reportedly shot in Cincinnati on Sunday.
District 4 officers confirmed to FOX19 the latest shooting occurred at the intersection of Hallwood Place and Hale Avenue in Avondale.
Police believe the victim is 17 years old, according to preliminary investigation. Sources say initial findings show he was shot multiple times.
This marks the second reported shooting in Cincinnati on Sunday. The previous shooting in North Avondale on Reading Road occurred one mile north of the Hallwood Place shooting. Two victims were reported in that shooting.
The Reading Road shooting left one person dead and one injured. The deceased victim was also a teenager, police say initial findings indicated.
This is a developing story. FOX19 will update it as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.