67-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized in Springfield Twp
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 9, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 7:41 AM

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 67-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in Springfield Township early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

She was taken to Mercy West Hospital with a back injury shortly after the accident was reported about 6:15 a.m., they said.

The striking vehicle stopped, and the driver spoke with officers, according to dispatchers.

Police cleared the scene by 7:20 a.m.

The incident remains under investigation.

