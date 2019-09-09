67-year-old pedestrian hit by car, hospitalized in Springfield Twp

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A 67-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and injured in Springfield Township early Monday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.
She was taken to Mercy West Hospital with a back injury shortly after the accident was reported about 6:15 a.m., they said.
The striking vehicle stopped, and the driver spoke with officers, according to dispatchers.
Police cleared the scene by 7:20 a.m.
The incident remains under investigation.
