Police: Abduction suspect threatened to kill woman, fired gun at her in Colerain Twp

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - An abduction suspect threatened to kill a woman and fired multiple shots at her over the weekend, Colerain Township police said.
Leslie Pfeiffer, 47, is held on charges of abduction, felonious assault, domestic violence, aggravated menacing and tampering with evidence, court records show.
The victim told police he was drinking beer and began verbally lashing out at her and then told her to leave a residence in the 10000 block of Manistee Way Saturday, according to an affidavit.
She was in the process of doing that when she said he put a gun to her head and made her sit in the living room. Then, she alleges, he fired his gun several times at her, threatening to kill her and then himself, the sworn statement reads.
