Police: Pedestrian abducted, raped while walking down sidewalk in Cleves

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - Cleves police are searching for a suspect after a pedestrian was abducted and raped while walking down a sidewalk Saturday night.
Police reported that a female was walking on the sidewalk in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue around 9 p.m. when a male suspect grabbed her from behind.
They say he then dragged her from that spot and assaulted her nearby.
The suspect is described as a 40-year-old male, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 10 inches, around 170 pounds, with short brown or black hair. He has short facial hair and is also missing a tooth.
He was reported to be wearing all black clothing at the time of the offense and has a skull tattoo on his left shoulder.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Cleves police at (513) 941-1212 or Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040.
