Police: 12-year-old hospitalized after fight with mom’s ‘highly intoxicated’ boyfriend

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (FOX19) - A 12-year-old Springdale boy was injured in a fight with his mother’s “highly intoxicated” boyfriend and had to go to the hospital for treatment over the weekend, police said.
The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center from a residence on Valley View Avenue Saturday, court records show.
His condition was not immediately available.
His mother’s boyfriend, identified in court records as John C. McCormick III, was arrested on a charge of endangering children.
McCormick “was watching his girlfriend’s 12-year-old child. (He) was highly intoxicated and he and the 12-year-old got into a physical altercation,” police wrote in a sworn statement. “The 12-year-old had to be transported by the squad to Children’s Hospital to have his injuries looked at and treated.”
McCormick also had an open warrant on a 2017 charge of refusal to take a chemical test, court records show.
