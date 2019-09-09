Street paving starts at Union Village in Warren Co.

TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Crews began paving Union Village streets Sept. 4 starting with Anderson Street, near the intersection of Circle Drive and Ohio 741.
The streets are named after Shakers who once lived on the site: Anderson, Allen, Bailey Baxter, Bennet, Bedel, Beale, Belmire and Baker.
It's expected to take about two weeks to pave a little more than one mile of streets in addition to more than a half-mile of alleys.
Ten local builders will break ground on new homes this summer. The specific builders will be announced in the coming weeks.
The unique, 1,230-acre community is based on the 10 Principles of New Urbanism. The site’s town architect, Michael Watkins, earned the 2015 Urban Planning John Russell Pope Award for the Union Village master plan.
When completed, the development will include retail, restaurants and business offices accessible via walkways and a 200-acre greenway system of meadows, woodland parks and pathways connecting to Armco Park and Warren County Sports Park.
Union Village Development Company was founded in late 2015. New Urban Development Partners, LLC, renown for award-winning new urban projects, will be managing the development of Union Village.
