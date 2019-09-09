Summer heat returns to the Tristate

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The normal high and low temperatures are cooling since we are past the middle of summer and heading into autumn. Cincinnati however, has had high temperatures in the 90s into early October.
The latest in the season the high reached 90° or hotter was on October 9th.
The past couple of weeks 90s have not been in the forecast but starting tomorrow I have a 4-day streak with high temperatures in the low 90s and enough humidity to help us remember July.
Rain will be hard to come by with the small chance of a shower late Wednesday and again late Friday into early Saturday.
Slightly cooler and less humid air will dominate the weekend but the heat index will rebound into the low 90s next week.
