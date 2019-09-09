Heating up this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Be on the lookout for some foggy spots as you head out the door Monday morning.
Otherwise, temperatures will be in the 60s.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s.
A warming trend will return this week, delivering daytime highs in the low 90s by Tuesday.
Heat index values will climb into the mid-90s on Wednesday and Thursday.
There will be a few showers and isolated t-storms in the forecast for the middle of the week.
