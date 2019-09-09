Two Planned Parenthood centers in Cincinnati closing

“Today’s announcement is more encouraging news that Ohio women are simply walking away from Planned Parenthood and securing real healthcare elsewhere. Planned Parenthood’s abrupt closure of these facilities comes right after their recent refusal to comply with Title X requirements, a move that revealed their number one priority: protect their abortion business at all costs. It’s obvious that Planned Parenthood needs women more than women need them. With other options outnumbering Planned Parenthood 17 to 1, Ohio’s healthcare community stands ready to support all women in the greater Cincinnati area."