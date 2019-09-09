Two Planned Parenthood centers in Cincinnati closing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio announced Monday that its health centers in Springdale and Western Hills will close on September 20.
The organization says it’s because of cuts to funding for reproductive health care from “both from the state of Ohio and the Trump-Pence Administration.”
Planned Parenthood says it will continue to provide health care services at one of its nearby locations but did not specify which one.
In response to the Planned Parenthood announcement, Ohio Right to Life released a statement which reads:
“Today’s announcement is more encouraging news that Ohio women are simply walking away from Planned Parenthood and securing real healthcare elsewhere. Planned Parenthood’s abrupt closure of these facilities comes right after their recent refusal to comply with Title X requirements, a move that revealed their number one priority: protect their abortion business at all costs. It’s obvious that Planned Parenthood needs women more than women need them. With other options outnumbering Planned Parenthood 17 to 1, Ohio’s healthcare community stands ready to support all women in the greater Cincinnati area."
