Woman dies in Alexandria Pike crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (FOX19) - A woman died in a crash that happened on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring Sunday evening.
Linda Scholz, 73, died from her injuries in the crash at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.
Cold Spring police say a Jeep Wrangler driven by Michael Sampson, 72, of Cincinnati, was driving north when he made a left turn turn into the Cold Spring Mini Mart at 4140 Alexandria Pike.
While turning into the parking lot, Sampson’s vehicle traveled into the path of Scholz, who was driving south.
Sampson was treated for minor injuries at the scene, officers from Cold Spring, Highland Heights, and Campbell County along with members of the Central Campbell Fire Department responded to the scene.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to call Sgt. Andy Hyett at 859-441-6289.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.