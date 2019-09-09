Woman trapped in 2-alarm fire in Pleasant Ridge

PLEASANT RIDGE, Ohio (FOX19) - Cincinnati fire crews are on scene of a 2-alarm residential fire in Pleasant Ridge with reports of a woman trapped inside.
They were called to the 5600 block of Lester Road about 3 a.m. Monday.
Shortly after, a fire supervisor ordered everyone out of the building because it was too dangerous to continue trying to battle it from the inside.
The blaze was reported knocked down minutes later, by 3:15 a.m.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.