76-year-old man test drives motorcycle, collides with semi in Ripley County

VERSAILLES, Ind. (FOX19) - Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck that happened Wednesday.
Troopers say the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. in Ripley County.
Orval W. Smock, 76, was test driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle from Thornton’s Motorcycle Sales. Smock was riding the motorcycle north on Main Street at the intersection with U.S. 50.
John C. Kriste, 49, was driving a 1999 Peterbilt semi truck westbound when Smock failed to yield coming into the intersection, officials say.
Trooper Matt Holley says Smock’s motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of Kriste’s semi.
Smock was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Trooper Holley says Kriste was not injured during the crash.
Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor, but Kriste did submit a blood test.
Toxicology reports are still pending.
