5-year-old rescued from car in NKY lake

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A 5-year-old boy was rescued from a car that was submerged in a lake Sunday, Pendleton County dispatchers confirm.
Authorities say the boy and his sibling were in the car when it went into Kincaid Lake around 5 p.m.
The sibling got out safely, but a park ranger and a police officer had to pull the 5-year-old out of the vehicle that was submerged in 20 feet of water.
It’s not clear why the car went into the water in the first place.
Dispatchers say the child was flown to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for treatment.
