Bengals cut Willis, sign veteran LB

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals cut recent third round draft pick Jordan Willis to make room for a veteran linebacker on the roster.
Willis, who the Bengals made inactive in the season opener in Seattle, saw action in 32 games with the Bengals since joining the team.
Reynolds is a seventh-year player who originally joined the NFL as a college free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013.
He has spent time with the Jaguars (2013-15), Chicago Bears (2015), Atlanta Falcons (2016-17) and Philadelphia Eagles (2018). He was with the San Francisco 49ers this preseason, but was released during final cuts.
Reynolds has played in 84 career games and has 81 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
The Bengals play the 49ers in the home opener Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.
