City of Mason, Rhinestahl Corp. announce new global headquarters in Mason Research & Development Park

“Mason has been an incredible partner from the beginning,” said Dieter Moeller, President and CEO of Rhinstahl. “We have appreciated their flexibility, foresight and creativity in helping us manage our various production and corporate campus needs over the past ten years. As we evaluated where to focus long-term for this next phase of growth, we truly felt that the most suitable property for us was the Mason R&D Park, based on talent attraction, city leadership support and long-term sustainability.”