WATCH LIVE: Defense testimony to begin in Skylar Richardson murder trial

Brooke "Skylar" Richardson stands during a break in her trial in Warren County Common Pleas Court Monday, September 9, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson is charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangerment in the death of her newborn infant. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL (Source: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL/JOURNAL-NEWS)