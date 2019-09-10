WATCH LIVE: Defense testimony to begin in Skylar Richardson murder trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - LIVE BLOG:
Skylar’s dad, Scott Richardson, was the first witness for the defense to take the stand.
Rittgers is speaking to Skylar’s father about her history with eating disorders. “Started at about 12, but I didn’t notice until she was in the 8th grade,” he said.
Scott says they took her to Children’s Hospital and a couple of therapists to get help.
On July 14: “They approached me and said they needed to talk to my daughter about something she may have had witnessed. I told her to tell the truth, not make anything up and cooperate,” Scott Richardson said.
When asked if Skylar came to them with a live baby her dad responded, “I think we would’ve been in shock and angry... but taken it into the family.”
DEFENSE TESTIMONY:
The Skylar Richardson’s defense team will call their first witness to the stand on Tuesday.
Prosecutors rested their case against the former Carlisle High School cheerleader Monday afternoon.
Richardson, now 20, is accused of killing her newborn in May 2017 and burying her in her family’s backyard.
On Monday, Prosecutors presented a second video recording of a police interrogation in which Richardson makes a tearful admission to detectives.
“I think I’m the one who killed her. I think I killed her,” she said.
The police interrogation video also shows the the first moments that Richardson’s parents were allowed to speak with her after her arrest where she tells her parents Annabelle may have been born alive.
“I tried to cremate the baby just a little,” she said.
“So you delivered a live baby, that’s what you’re saying,” her father asks.
“Yeah, but I wasn’t really sure," Richardson responds.
The defense says the officers befriended Richardson and coerced her into making the statements.
“Ultimately she was broken down,” Defense Attorney Charlie Rittgers said.
The jury was shown several text message exchanges between Richardson and her mom.
Shortly after going to see her OBGYN on April 26, 2017, her mom received an email from the office about the appointment.
“What does PT pregnant mean,” her mom asked.
“No clue I can call later or something and see,” Richardson responded.
“U should call right now. R u joking later. Ur life could potentially be over and u will call later,” her mom said.
Richardson told her mom it was a mistake the doctor’s office made.
The texts shown pinpointed how her mom was obsessive about her losing weight. Rittgers said she had struggled with an eating disorder for 6 years.
“These texts to her mother about her weight were common in her life,” he said.
The trial got underway last Tuesday with jury selection and is expected to last two weeks.
It is not known if Richardson will testify in her own defense.
Richardson was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
On Monday, Judge Oda announced the tampering with evidence charge was dropped, but all others remain.
She faces life in prison if convicted on all charges.
