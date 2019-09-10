First game to be played in new Stargel Stadium on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools will officially open the new Stargel Stadium with a ribbon cutting on Friday.
The old stadium was demolished last year to make way for FC Cincinnati’s soccer-only stadium.
The celebration starts at 5:30 p.m. at 501 Ezzard Charles Drive followed by the ribbon cutting at 6 p.m.
The Taft High School Senators will face the Withrow High School Tigers in the first game at the new stadium at 7 p.m.
Marching bands from both schools will be there.
CPS says there will be free T-shirts for the first 200 people who enter the gates and free towels for the first 100 attendees.
There will be free cotton candy and Kona Ice for the kids, and Skyline will serve free coneys.
The new $10 million facility will host football, track and field competitions, extracurricular and club activities. Players will have access to a new weight room and locker rooms.
The 3000-seat stadium will also have a new video scoreboard.
Stargel Stadium is the home field for six football teams: Aiken, Hughes, Riverview, Shroder, Gamble and Taft high schools.
