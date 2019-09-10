Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings

OSGOOD, Ind. (FOX19) - The double murder trial is expected to begin Monday morning for a southeastern Indiana teenager accused of killing his toddler sister and baby stepbrother in 2017.

Nickalas J. Kedrowitz, now 15 years old, will be tried as an adult after he was found competent to stand trial in 2019.

Jury selection is expected to begin when the trial gets underway at 9 a.m. in Ripley County Circuit Court in Versailles.

Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.

He was 13 years old when Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel says he killed his two young siblings, Desiree McCartney, 23 months, and Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months.

Officials have determined both toddlers died days after they were suffocated on May 1, 2017 in the family’s Osgood home, about an hour away from Cincinnati.

Desiree died on May 6, 2017, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Nathaniel was pronounced dead on July 21, 2017.

Kedrowitz was arrested on two counts of murder in August 2018.

Officials say after Nathaniel’s death the teen confessed.

If convicted, Kedrowitz faces an advisory sentence of 55 years on each murder count.

He is not eligible for the death penalty due to his age.

In September 2018, Kedrowitz and Desiree’s mother and Nathaniel’s stepmother Christina McCartney defended her teen son and insisted he didn’t act alone.

“He’s not the monster that people are trying to portray him as. It’s a mother’s worst nightmare to have such a precious family and then to wake up to the worst possible outcomes,” said McCartney.

