Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Double murder trial to begin for Indiana teen accused of killing young siblings

Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).
Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months (left) and Desiree McCartney, 23 months (right).(FOX19)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSGOOD, Ind. (FOX19) - The double murder trial is expected to begin Monday morning for a southeastern Indiana teenager accused of killing his toddler sister and baby stepbrother in 2017.

Nickalas J. Kedrowitz, now 15 years old, will be tried as an adult after he was found competent to stand trial in 2019.

Jury selection is expected to begin when the trial gets underway at 9 a.m. in Ripley County Circuit Court in Versailles.

Indiana law allows juveniles as young as 12 to be tried as adults for murder.

He was 13 years old when Ripley County Prosecutor Ric Hertel says he killed his two young siblings, Desiree McCartney, 23 months, and Nathaniel Ritz, 11 months.

Officials have determined both toddlers died days after they were suffocated on May 1, 2017 in the family’s Osgood home, about an hour away from Cincinnati.

Desiree died on May 6, 2017, at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital and Nathaniel was pronounced dead on July 21, 2017.

PREVIOUS | Prosecutor: Juvenile accused in siblings deaths was trying to ‘free them from some sort of hell’

Kedrowitz was arrested on two counts of murder in August 2018.

Officials say after Nathaniel’s death the teen confessed.

If convicted, Kedrowitz faces an advisory sentence of 55 years on each murder count.

He is not eligible for the death penalty due to his age.

In September 2018, Kedrowitz and Desiree’s mother and Nathaniel’s stepmother Christina McCartney defended her teen son and insisted he didn’t act alone.

“He’s not the monster that people are trying to portray him as. It’s a mother’s worst nightmare to have such a precious family and then to wake up to the worst possible outcomes,” said McCartney.

PREVIOUS | ‘He’s not the monster’: Mom defends son charged with killing his siblings

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been arrested after an hour-long SWAT situation in Franklin
SWAT situation ends, man arrested on domestic violence charges
Brittany Gosney, 26, and her boyfriend, 42-year-old James Hamilton are both facing charged...
Middletown mom, boyfriend accused of killing her 6-year-old son return to court Monday
A child was accidentally shot on Forbus Street in South Fairmount on Saturday night, Cincinnati...
Child shot in South Fairmount
Taco Bell is set to break ground on a brand-new, innovative concept restaurant in Minnesota...
Taco Bell of the Future: New 4-lane drive-thru concept restaurant opens next year
A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says

Latest News

We're in for daily storm chances this week.
Rain, storms most of week
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain and flooding.
Tropical Storm Grace becomes 7th named storm this season
Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandate outside St. Elizabeth
Healthcare workers gather outside NKY hospital for another vaccine mandate protest
Chase Elementary and Guiding Light Mentoring help kids look their best
Chase Elementary and Guiding Light Mentoring help kids look their best