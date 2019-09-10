Medical emergency may have led up to Mt Healthy crash

Mt Healthy police investigate an early morning crash that temporarily shut down Hamilton Avenue at Adams Road Tuesday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 10, 2019 at 7:36 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 7:36 AM

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A motorist may have suffered a medical emergency just before a crash in Mt. Healthy early Tuesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

Police and fire crews responded to Hamilton Avenue at Adams Road just after 6 a.m., they said.

One of the motorists was checked out for a back injury, and at least one other person was taken to a hospital.

Both sides of Hamilton Avenue were shut down for about a half hour before reopening by 6:45 a.m.

