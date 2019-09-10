Milford couple celebrates rock-solid 50th anniversary

MILFORD, Ohio (FOX19) - A Milford couple’s 50-year anniversary is set in stone with celebration.
Karl and Sandi Leukering will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 13, 2019. They met in Milford in 1965.
Sandi Leukering told her family she’d like to celebrate the milestone by painting memories on rocks and hiding them around town for her kids to find, but her family had other ideas.
The Leukering family decided to expand upon their mom’s idea and came up with a clever way to honor the couple’s time together. Their children creatively painted stones and placed them in locations of significance to the couple around the Milford and Miami Township area.
“She would have enjoyed a day of us doing a scavenger hunt but now she can enjoy however long this goes on. These rocks are found and re-hidden and shared with us over and over again,” The couple’s daughter Stephanie Elliot says.
She says what she finds amazing about her parents is the strength they find in each other.
Elliot started a Facebook group where people who discover the rocks can share a picture and share in the festivity marking 5 decades of marital bliss.
“It’s an extra connection to the community is the way I feel," Sandi Leukering said. "Now, it’s not just us and our family, which is big enough. Now, it’s the community is helping us celebrate this milestone.”
The social media group is called ‘Rocking 50 years’ and several of the tribute stone have already been discovered around town.
Each rock has a hashtag on it that directs the finder to a Facebook group to share a picture of their findings and well wishes with the happy couple.
Karl Leukering called his family’s idea ‘an experience.’
“I know how much joy my mom and dad get out of them watching them being posted and found and the excitement in the kids that are finding them,” Elliot said.
Though Sandi Leukering says she feels too young to be married 50 years the couple says they plan on ‘rocking’ another 50 years of marriage.
