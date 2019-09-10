Overturned fertilizer truck closes St. Rt. 503 at Butler/Preble Co line

WAYNE TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A truck that crashed and spilled its load of granular fertilizer has shut down State Route 503 north of State Route 744 at the Butler/Preble county line, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The road will be closed throughout the morning Tuesday so crews can clear away the spill and upright the massive vehicle, said Sgt. Kim Peters, sheriff’s spokeswoman.
The truck took out several poles and wires and some guardrail when it wrecked about 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver sustained minor injuries, she added.
