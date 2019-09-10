Maineville mayor dies after being hit by pickup truck while on lawn mower

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - The mayor of Maineville died Monday night after being hit by a pickup truck while he was on his lawn mower.
William Shearer, 82, was on his lawn mower in the 100 block of Foster-Maineville Road at 7:30 when he was hit by a pickup truck, Ohio State Highway Patrol says.
Shearer was flown by air care to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he later died.
The driver of the pickup truck was a woman, OSHP says. She’s been taken to Arrow Springs Hospital to be treated for injuries. Officials have not said how serious her injuries are.
Officials are investigating the cause of the accident and FOX19 NOW will update this story when more information becomes available.
