Police: Impairment appears to be factor in fatal I-71 crash

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person died and three others were injured following a crash on I-71 in Cincinnati on Saturday night.
Lonnell Brown Jr. was driving a 2016 Toyota Camry southbound on I-71 around 11:15 p.m. when police say he failed to control the car and it hit a crash cushion at mile marker 1.9.
Police say Brown, 24, was taken to UC Medical Center with minor injuries.
Two passengers - William Davenport, 23, and Curtis Lee, 24 - were taken to UCMC with minor injuries.
Asiha Allen Freeman, 23, was riding in the backseat of the car and suffered critical injuries.
Police say Freeman died while she was being treated at UCMC.
Excessive speed does not appear to have been a factor in the crash, according to police, but they say impairment does appear to have played a role.
