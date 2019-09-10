Rescues team up to save more than 90 cats from Hurricane Dorian

FAIRFIELD, OH (FOX19) - Nearly 100 cats are now out of danger thanks to several local rescues that worked together to save the felines from the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.
In one of the biggest local cat rescues to date, dozens of cats and kittens traveled hundreds of miles on Saturday from Marion County, South Carolina to Fairfield, Ohio.
Rescuers said it was a 13-hour drive involving 96 cats. They were transported from the southern shelter so they could escape the damage and devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.
“From what I understand, they just put them in cages and got out,” said Director of Lifeline Cat Rescue and Network, Holly Clawson.
The hurricane destruction has been deadly in some places. Volunteers at a shelter in the Bahamas said that most of the dogs and cats in their care died, although they put themselves in harm’s way to try to save them.
That is what makes Saturday’s massive rescue so meaningful for those involved.
“Saving one life... it gets me," said a volunteer and foster with Joseph’s Legacy rescue, Kelly Williams,.
A handful of organizations, led by Joseph’s Legacy’s Krista Snyder, teamed up to pull it off.
As the animals arrived, they were given food, water and medical care.
“To see so many organizations step up and do this together, I mean, it’s awesome," said foster and legal advocate for Joseph’s Legacy, Katherine Hartung.
Several kittens were rushed to Companion Care Animal Hospital in Fairfield Saturday for health problems. One kitten did not make it.
“They tried everything. They gave it CPR and everything," Williams said.
Lifeline Cat Rescue and Network is caring for five felines that are suffering from respiratory problems.
Once they are healthy, the next step for them, and for all of the nearly 100 cats, is making sure they can find forever families.
“It makes me happy knowing they’ve got their second chance that they deserve," said Williams.
Several organizations were involved in the rescue and are now caring for the cats.
Anyone who wants to learn more about the cats and about how to help through adopting, fostering or donating can visit
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.