Vigil held for 15-year-old boy killed in North Avondale, family wants answers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Family and friends gathered Monday evening to not only remember a 15-year-old boy who was killed during a double shooting in North Avondale late Sunday afternoon, but are also asking for answers.
Kesean Banks was one of the victims of the double shooting that happened at 4:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Reading Road.
At the vigil there were hugs, tears and candles as attendees remembered the young man.
“But that was my nephew and its really sad. They need to stop. It’s got to end somewhere,” said Banks’ aunt Angela Riley.
Police say the suspect is still on the run and have not released any details as to how it happened.
His aunt says she thinks the shooting may have been about an altercation her nephew had a few weeks ago.
“So I’m guessing and what I am thinking is this is a retaliation from one of the guys, " said Riley. "We don’t know who this guy is, we don’t know who did it, we don’t know anything at this point.”
Banks’ body was on the ground of the Cresent Court Apartments and a video of his body was posted to Facebook.
Riley said seeing the video made the situation even worse.
“If it was they family laying there with their brains spilling out they wouldn’t want someone to see that so why would you do it to somebody else,” said Riley.
Many hope the shooter turns himself in, but Banks’ Riley has little faith in that.
“People are cowards. whoever did it is not going to come forward," said Riley. Nowadays ain’t nobody going to call. Cause they claim that it’s snitching,” said Riley. “No it’s not snitching it’s doing the right thing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 513-352-3040.
