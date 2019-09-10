1 year and still no arrests in hit-and-run death of Gabby Rodriguez

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One year ago, on Sept. 10, 2018, Gabby Rodriguez was killed by a hit and run driver while trying to catch a school bus. There have been no arrests.
Her mother tells FOX19 NOW there will be lantern release around 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the Western Hills High School softball field to remember Gabby.
On Twitter, Shawna Rodriguez pleaded for justice and prayers.
Cincinnati police say Gabby was trying to cross Harrison Avenue near Hansford Place to catch the school bus when she was hit twice by two cars. The first driver, police say, stopped, but the second driver took off.
Police have been looking for a white Toyota Corolla potentially connected to the hit-and-run. They later said that it may have been a white Honda Civic.
At one point, they thought they had located the exact vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, but later said that it was not it.
If you have any information of any kind on what happened to Gabby, contact Cincinnati police.
