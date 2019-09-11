AJ Green is out of the boot and running

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Bengals star receiver A.J. Green talked for the first time Wednesday since he injured his ankle on the first day of training camp in July and was extremely upbeat about the team and his progress.
“We don’t know a time yet,” said Green. "I’m taking it day by day. I ran for the first time and felt good and I feel good a day after running. It’s just a process.”
The initial hopes were that Green would miss six to eight weeks — a timetable that could mean a return as early as week three in Buffalo or week four in Pittsburgh.
“I’ve just got to be smart about it,” said Green who’s now been sidelined five and a half weeks. "I can’t rush back and re-injure the thing. This is my first time working out without the boot on. It feels good. Just getting my range of motion back is the big thing.”
Green smiled talking with reporters when asked about Andy Dalton’s career day throwing for 418 yards without him in the lineup in Sunday’s 21-20 loss in Seattle.
“Being here nine years, Andy and I going through different coaching staffs, this is the best complete offense we’ve had in a while,” said Green. "With the weapons we have and the defense right now, I feel like this team is only going to get better week by week.”
Green has had six seasons of 1,000 yards receiving or more at the start of his ninth season in Cincinnati. His production has been slowed only by the injuries - he’s missed 14 games since 2016.
“I’m just here to play football," Green said. "I’ve had some great years. You give me 16 games, you know what you’re going to get. I know my production isn’t going to dip – the way I work. The injuries have killed me these last two years. I’m (still) a top two (receiver) I feel like.”
Other injuries of note for the Bengals: running back Joe Mixon (ankle) and left tackle Cordy Glenn (concussion) are still day-to-day according to head coach Zac Taylor.
The Bengals (0-1) host the San Francisco 49ers (1-0) Sunday at 1 p.m. on Fox19 Now.
