Cincinnati’s first medical marijuana dispensary to open Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first medical marijuana dispensary located in Cincinnati city limits is opening Wednesday.
Verilife, located in the 5400 block of Ridge Road, will offer a variety of medical marijuana products, among them vaporizers, tinctures and oils.
The dispensary also houses private consultation rooms and opportunities to discuss options with one-on-one patient care representatives.
Verilife’s opening comes after the Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded marijuana dispensary certificates to three locations on Sept. 4. Verilife is the only one that is set to be located within the city of Cincinnati.
Another one of the three locations offered certificates — About Wellness Ohio — opened in May in Lebanon.
Verilife’s Wednesday hours are listed on its website as 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
