Coney Island lays off nearly 300 employees ahead of ride removals

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island is laying off nearly 300 employees as they prepare to remove all rides from their amusement park.
Communications and Marketing Manager Shawn Maus confirmed 285 employees have been notified that they are being laid off.
Of the 285 employees, 272 are seasonal amusement park employees and 13 are full time staff members.
Maus says the full time staff members are mostly maintenance personnel and were let go due to the fact that there will no longer be rides to maintain.
He says Coney Island is in the process of helping those laid off with assistance and their last day will be Nov. 8.
All employees laid off are eligible to apply for jobs at Coney Island’s water park, which the park has decided to focus full efforts on maintaining.
The final day for guests to ride the park’s rides will be Saturday, Sept. 21 following the annual Fire Up the Night event.
The park says focus and resources have been split between the rides area and the Sunlite Water Adventure which has limited the number of man-hours and dollars that could be invested in either area.
Currently, there are five petitions are circulating online fighting to keep the rides at the park.
Mark Bailey created a petition urging the owners of Coney Island to keep the rides. The petition already has more than 1,500 signatures.
Maus says he is aware of the petitions to keep the rides, but says the rides weren’t being used.
He says that although they appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm, the decision is final.
