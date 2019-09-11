Defense testimony to continue in the Skylar Richardson murder trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The defense attorneys for Skylar Richardson are expected to call more witnesses to the stand Wednesday morning.
The former Carlisle High School cheerleader, now 20, is accused of killing her newborn in May 2017 and burying her in her family’s backyard.
Her attorneys maintain her baby was stillborn.
On Tuesday, jurors heard from Richardson’s father, Scott Richardson. He said his daughter loved kids and worked with children with special needs.
“She would never hurt another living being - let alone a baby,” he said.
Prosecutors say the evidence doesn’t support Richardson’s baby, Annabelle, was stillborn.
OBGYN Dr. John White testified for the defense and said he made his opinion on the cause of death after reviewing several records, including excerpts from the two police interrogation tapes.
“That indeed early in the morning on May 7 she delivered a stillbirth infant at approximately 3 a.m.,” he said.
Dr. Andrew, an OBGYN at Hilltop, who confirmed Richardson’s pregnancy on April 26, 2017, measured her fundal height at 32 centimeters - meaning she was about 32 weeks pregnant.
However, White said Richardson was 39 weeks pregnant at her visit, which shows her fundal height was allegedly lagging by seven centimeters and could indicate intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR).
Assistant Prosecutor Julie Kraft cross-examined White about fundal height measurement and Andrew’s previous testimony.
“You need to measure fundal height with a measuring tape. You cannot do a fundal height measurement with your hands,” White said.
Kraft asked if his opinion would have changed if he had known Andrew made the measurement with his hand.
“I didn’t think about that... can I get a few seconds. It would’ve made me less confident... but it would not have changed my overall opinion that she delivered a stillbirth,” White said.
Kraft: There is no reliable measurement you have to base your opinion on?
White: Correct.
It is not known if Richardson will testify in her own defense.
She was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
On Monday, Judge Oda announced the tampering with evidence charge was dropped, but all others remain.
If convicted on all charges, Richardson could face life in prison.
