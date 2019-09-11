Heat cancels class at Finneytown schools

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - The extreme heat and humidity is shuttering a suburban Cincinnati school district Wedneday.
With temperatures in the low 90s and feel-like temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, classes will not be held at Finneytown Local Schools.
“Weather reports are predicting it will be even hotter tomorrow than it was today,” school district officials wrote on their website Tuesday night.
“It will just be too hot in our classrooms that are not air conditioned. Students and staff were melting today and with the anticipation that it will be even hotter tomorrow, we just cannot have school.”
Those who are sensitive to heat should limit time spent outdoors and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
The excessive heat and humidity will linger through Friday before slightly cooler conditions return this weekend.
Daytime highs, however, will still be in the 80s.
