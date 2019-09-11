Hot, a break, then hot again

CINCINNATI (FOX19) Today was the second day in a row that the high temperature topped out in the 90s.
At 3:30 p.m. today, the temperature at CVG — Cincinnati’s official observation — reached 92 degrees. That is 4 degrees below the record high for the date and 12 degrees hotter than the normal high. More hot weather is on the way tomorrow and Friday.
Saturday will be a bit of a break with high temperatures around the FOX19 NOW viewing area in the low to middle 80s and lower humidity. The 90s return to the Tristate Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
Medium range models that go forward in time two weeks have cooler air arriving just in time for the beginning of fall. The autumnal equinox is Monday, Sept. 23.
