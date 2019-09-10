Hot! Hot! Hot!

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The high temperature Tuesday was 95° and that is tied with Aug. 19 for the hottest day of the year.
Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will each be in the 90s before a brief one-day break arrives for Saturday.
Sunday will be close to 90° then each afternoon Monday through Thursday will be in the low 90s.
An aggressive disturbance that pushed south and east out of the Gulf of Alaska and brought fairly rare, heavy thunderstorms to Seattle over the weekend is the culprit behind the abrupt return to summer here in the Ohio Valley.
It may seem strange that a system that will never move through Cincinnati can be the cause of the weather here, but it is just a case of action and reaction.
We are all familiar with what happens when someone jumps into one end of a small swimming pool.
That action causes a surge of water that may slosh out of the pool on the other side; the reaction.
In a similar, but not exactly the same way, when cool air dives southeastward from the Gulf of Alaska into the western U.S. there is a reaction downwind and warm air surges northward in the east.
The hot air mass here will be attacked by a cold front bringing only a single day of relief Saturday.
Sunday another push of cold air from the North Pacific region into the Pacific Northwest will force the hot air to rebound into the Ohio Valley and much of next week looks hot.
