Hot weather sticks around

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - This morning, patchy fog is a possibility. Otherwise, expect temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.
It is going to be a warm afternoon with daytime highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for an isolated ruble of thunder. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday heat indices will climb into the mid to upper 90s! Slightly cooler conditions are expected this weekend. However, daytime highs will still be in the 80s.
