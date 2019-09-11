Never Forget: Local events to mark 9/11 attacks anniversary

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Several local events are taking place Wednesday to recognize the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Nearly 3,000 people died Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists hijacked four planes.
They flew two of them into the World Trade Center skyscrapers in New York City and a third into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.
A fourth plane crashed in a rural field in Shanksville, PA. Passengers on the flight from New Jersey to California fought back against the terrorists. Officials concluded the terrorists were headed toward Washington D.C.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all flags in the state be placed at half staff sunrise to sunset.
He also is calling for all Ohioans to observe a moment of silence starting at 8:46 a.m. in remembrance of all the lives.
The Northern Kentucky Firefighters Association and the Newport Fire/EMS Department will hold a 10 a.m. ceremony at the World Peace Bell site at 425 York St. in Newport.
The 5th Annual 9/11 Stair Run will begin at 6:46 a.m. at the University of Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.
Proceeds benefit the 911 memorial fund for scholarships provided to student veterans at UC.
In the northern Cincinnati suburbs, police fire and military will speak at an 8:30 a.m. service at the 9/11 Memorial across from 822 Memorial Dr. in Lebanon near the Warren County Courthouse.
Another ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Chesterwood Village off Tylersville Road near Cox Road in West Chester Township.
In Hamilton, the Butler County Safety Service Sept. 11 Memorial Service will start at 7 p.m. at the Firefighter’s Memorial next to the log cabin on Monument Ave.
