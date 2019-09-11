Madeira’s treasurer resigns after guilty plea in criminal case

MADEIRA, Ohio (FOX19) - Madeira’s city treasurer resigned this week after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor criminal offense involving his job.
Council accepted Steven Soper’s resignation Monday night. It takes effect immediately.
Soper, 61, served as the accounting officer for the city when he co-signed checks to a company he had an ownership interest in that provided IT services for Madeira, Hard Warehouse Technologies, court records show.
This occurred on or about Jan. 1, 2013 through, on or about March 31, 2014, the records state.
The company was paid $1,585.14, according to a single-count “Information” document alleging a charge of “attempt, having an unlawful interest in a public contract.”
This record shows Soper voluntarily gave up his right to have a grand jury consider the evidence against him, allowing the prosecutor’s office to bring the charge by way a simple court filing that details the charge.
He signed a “Waiver of Indictment” Aug. 22, signaling he would plead guilty. The document also was signed by his attorney, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters and Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Tom Heekin.
Soper pleaded guilty Aug. 29 and was ordered to pay court costs and a $250 fine.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, City Council Member Brian Mueller praised Soper’s tenure.
The criminal case was not mentioned.
“His service to Madeira has been exemplary, both within the City, Madeira City School support organizations, and the community at large,” Mueller wrote. “I am grateful for the 2 years I’ve been fortunate to know him and I know his generosity of service will continue in Madeira in many ways for many years to come.”
Assistant Treasurer/Tax Commissioner Kristie Lowndes has been appointed the acting city treasurer until an appointment is made by council.
The search for a new city treasurer will begin immediately.
The treasurer in Madeira is a 2-year appointment concurrent with the term of council.
Soper and Madeira city officials could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.
FOX19 NOW will reach out to them Wednesday and will continue to update this story.
