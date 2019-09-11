Man drowns swimming across Licking River in Wilder

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - A 56-year-old man drowned trying to swim across the Licking River Tuesday night, Wilder police said.
Police and paramedics responded to a report of an unresponsive man at the riverbank near the IPSCO Steelplant at 5:41 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.
“First responders had a difficult time finding and accessing the victim due to the expansive terrain and wooded area,” they wrote.
Once the victim was located, the Covington Fire Department rescue boat transported him on the water to Fredericks Landing in Wilder.
Parmedics took him in an ambulance to St. Elizabeth Fort Thomas hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A witness told authorities the victim tried to to swim from one side of the river to the other and became distressed, possibly due to water inhalation or a medical event, the news release states.
His name was not released.
