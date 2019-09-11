Police: Mt. Healthy student threatened to shoot-up school, district delayed reporting it

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Mt. Healthy High School student is under arrest and accused of threatening to shoot up the school, police said.
Officers from Mt. Healthy, Springfield Township and North College Hill responded to the school on Hamilton Avenue just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. They received a report of a student threatening to shoot-up the school at dismissal, Police Chief Vince Demasi wrote on Facebook Wednesday morning.
Several schools in the area were immediately notified and asked to go on lockdown as a precaution.
“Police determined a 16 year old male student was overheard making the threat to shoot-up the school,” his post reads. “The incident was reported to a school administrator at approximately 1:30 pm. The school then began an investigation without immediately notifying police. Attemps to locate the involved student at school were unsuccessful.”
Shortly before dismissal, about an hour later, police were notified and responded, Demasi said.
Officers found the student at his home, where he was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing.
He was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center for processing.
“Our investigation indicates the situation started as a verbal dispute between the arrested, and another student,” the chief wrote.
“The investigation into the delay of reporting the incident to police is on-going. At this time, we have no evidence or reason to believe students would be endangered by attending school. The actions of officers responding were rooted in a precautionary tactic to ensure the safety of students, staff, and officers conducting the investigation.
“My hope is that parents will use this occasion to speak with their children, reinforcing the message to never make threats of this nature during school hours. These types of incidents will be investigated fully, and criminal charges will be brought against those responsible regardless of age. I would also like to extend my thanks to those police agencies who responded to assist.”
FOX19 NOW has a message into school district officials for comment. We will update this story once we hear back.
