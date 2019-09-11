Cincinnati police investigating officer-involved shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are responding to an officer-involved shooting in Avondale.
It happened at Blair Avenue and Drexel Place around noon.
People in the area were yelling about a man “laying in the road.”
Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department says the officer involved in the shooting is okay.
Chief Eliot Isaac says the person who was shot is in surgery.
Streets in the area are being blocked off for the investigation.
Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area.
Here are the streets that are closed:
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX19 NOW for more details.
