Police: Man in custody after shooting mom’s live-in boyfriend, both in custody for involvement in drive-by shootings

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Two men are in custody in relation to two separate drive-by shootings in July and August, according to a Cincinnati police source. But one of them is also facing charges related to shooting the other.
Police say Clarence Edwin Hurt, 20, and Deary Brooks, 27, were both involved in two separate drive-by shootings on July 23 and Aug. 15.
Two people were injured in the July 23 shooting. According to police, one of the same victims was shot at again — but not struck — by the same two suspects.
Now, both men have been arrested, but Hurt is facing additional charges after allegedly shooting Brooks after an argument.
According to court documents, Brooks is the boyfriend of Hurt’s mother. During an argument, documents indicate, Hurt shot Brooks in the hip with a handgun and fled the scene in a car.
Hurt is also charged on three counts of felonious assault from the previous drive-by shootings, affidavits show.
Police say Brooks has been in custody for some time in relation to the drive-by shootings.
