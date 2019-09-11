Reported rape of 14-year-old girl walking home from Cleves park did not happen, police say

CLEVES, Ohio (FOX19) - The reported rape of a 14-year-old girl walking home from a park Saturday night did not happen, Cleves police say.
Police say the teen told them a man grabbed her from behind, dragged her a short distance and then assaulted her in the 600 block of North Miami Avenue at 9 p.m.
However, Wednesday afternoon police say they determined through their investigation that the assault did not happen.
When the attack was reported Saturday, the teen described the suspect to police as a 40-year-old man, between 5-foot-7 inches and 5-foot-10 inches tall, around 170 pounds, with short brown or black hair. He has short facial hair, a skull tattoo, and is also missing a tooth.
At the time, police asked for anyone with surveillance cameras living on North Miami Avenue to hand over their video.
Wednesday police wrapped up their investigation and thanked the community, Three Rivers Local School District, Cincinnati police, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cheviot Police Department for their assistance.
Police have not said whether the teen is facing charges or why they believe her story is not true.
