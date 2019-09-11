Visitors fighting to keep rides at Coney Island

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Five petitions are circulating online fighting to keep the rides at Coney Island Amusement Park.
This comes one day after the amusement park announced that it was planning to remove all the rides to enhance the water park experience.
The rides at Coney Island hold a lot of memories, visitors say.
Saturday September 21 will be the last day that guests get to enjoy them.
"I let my kids know and they were completely upset about it," said Caitlin Howe who visits the amusement park with her kids often.
"We love the rides and we're all devastated in our household to lose them," said Julie Dean, who also visits the park often.
Many aren't letting the rides go without a fight.
Mark Bailey created a petition urging the owners of Coney Island to keep the rides. The petition already has more than 1,500 signatures.
“The reason I really decided to start the petition was just to call attention to the fact that this is truly a cherished amenity in the Tri-State area. Really, Coney Island is an essential summer amenity to so many families,” said Bailey.
Coney Island says it’s removing the rides to enhance the water park experience with plans to add new water features but that also has some visitors concerned.
"A lot of times when the water's iffy for the pool we still would have the rides available," said Dean.
“My kids sometimes don’t like to go swimming because Coney is really cold in June so we just go ride for a while and come back home,” said Howe.
Marketing and Communications Manager for Coney Island Shawn Maus says he is aware of the petitions to keep the rides. However, he says that the rides weren’t being used.
He says that although they appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm, the decision is final.
"I had a feeling I was fighting a losing battle but I just wanted to get the word out that there are people in the community that really love Coney Island. I'm wishing them the best, but we just want one chance for them to reconsider their decision and have them hear our voice," said Bailey.
Though they’ve bought rides from Coney Island in the past and moved them to their amusement park in Mason, Kings Island says they have no plans to buy any of the rides leaving Coney Island.
The park says that the new enhancements will be completed in phases over the next few years.
