Cincinnati Museum brings science to life with ‘Science Live!’ shows

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Museum Center is bringing science to life on the new Austin E. Knowlton Foundation Science stage Friday at 10 a.m.
The 10-20 minute ‘Science Live!’ shows take concepts from textbooks and gives it a theatrical spin, museum officials say.
Cincinnati Museum Center says science will be explained in spectacular and engaging ways.
‘Science Live!’ will tackle subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Electricity and more, they say.
“Sometimes we hear from learners that physics and chemistry concepts can be hard to understand,” chief learning officer Whitney Owens said. “Science Live! shows create ‘aha’ moments of understanding and fuel the kind of curiosity that drives scientific explorations and discovery."
The museum says shows will use large scale demonstrations and allow audience participation.
According to Cincinnati Museum Center, guests can experience an electric current shrink through the power of air pressure and feel the heat from a chemistry-fueled fireball.
The Austin E. Knowlton Foundation Science Stage is located in the Museum of Natural History and Science.
‘Science Live!’ shows are included with general admission and will happen Saturdays at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
