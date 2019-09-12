WATCH LIVE: Cincinnati police sharing new information about Avondale officer-involved shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police are schedule to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to share new information about Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in Avondale.
It happened around noon on Blair Avenue.
Police say the gang enforcement squad saw a man who was under investigation.
According to Police Chief Eliot Issac, the man showed a firearm but it’s unclear right now if the gun was pointed at an officer.
One of the officers on scene fired a shot which hit the man in the shoulder.
There is no additional information at this time about what led up to the shooting.
Lt. Steve Saunders with the Cincinnati Police Department says the officer involved in the shooting is OK.
Chief Isaac said Wednesday the man who was shot had surgery. Police have not released his age.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, according to the chief.
The chief says he had directed additional officers to the area due to increased violence.
