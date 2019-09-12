WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments to begin in the Skylar Richardson murder trial

Brooke "Skylar" Richardson stands during a break in her trial in the Warren County Common Pleas Court Tuesday, September 10, 2019. The 20-year-old is accused of killing and burying her baby in the backyard of her Carlisle home. Richardson was charged with aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and child endangering in the death of her newborn infant. The judge dismissed the tampering with evidence charge Monday after arguments from both sides. She faces the possibility of life in prison. NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL (Source: NICK GRAHAM/JOURNAL-NEWS/POOL/JOURNAL-NEWS)
By Kim Schupp | September 12, 2019 at 8:18 AM EDT - Updated September 12 at 8:42 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Closing arguments are set to begin in the Skylar Richardson murder trial on Thursday.

The former Carlisle High School cheerleader, now 20, is accused of killing her newborn in May 2017 and burying her in her family’s backyard.

Seven women and five men make up the jury.

The prosecution rested after four days of testimony, the defense, after two.

On Wednesday, the jury saw emotional testimony when Richardson’s brother, Jackson, was asked to say a few words on her behalf.

The prosecution also tried to poke holes in the defense claim that Richardson was coerced into making statements she didn’t believe when detectives questioned her.

The defense called a psychologist who says he spent ten hours with Richardson and reviewed her interviews at the Carlisle Police Department.

“At any sort of confrontation, she disintegrates," Dr. Stuart Bassman said.

Bassman says Richardson suffers from a dependent personality disorder where she has a difficult time speaking up for herself.

“She lives in a state of denial where if you would see her on the outside you would see a smiling girl but on the inside she’s emotionally crumbling," he said.

Bassman said Detective Carter holding Richardson’s hand during the second interrogation was a violation of boundary.

“By taking her hand and by continually using leading questions, leading statements... they attempted Skylar to say things that she knew were false," he said. "By the officer holding her hand... because to me that’s a violation of a boundary. That’s a violation."

However, prosecution said it was Richardson who initiated the contact.

Assistant Prosecutor Julie Kraft went through a checklist for characteristics of young females who engage in “neonaticide," which is the deliberate act of a parent murdering their own child during the first 24 hours of life.

When she asked Dr. Bassman if Richardson fit the criteria he said “no.”

“I am not an expert in neonaticide. It’s easy to get a checklist and check it off... but it’s really not fair,” he said.

Richardson’s brother, Jackson, said it was his 18th birthday when he took the stand.

“She’s my sister and I can say she’s my best friend," he said.

Jackson was then asked if his sister’s case has taken a toll on their family.

“People saying things about my sister. I just wish we could have a normal life now, but, it’s going on two years now. It just seems like it’s never going to end," he said.

Once closing arguments end, the jury will get the case.

Richardson was indicted on charges including aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter, endangering a child, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.

On Monday, Judge Oda announced the tampering with evidence charge was dropped, but all others remain.

If convicted on all charges, Richardson could face life in prison.

