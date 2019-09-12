CPS receives D grade from state, Mason receives A

“We are proud of our students’ achievement, but we know that rankings don’t tell the whole story - and that each district has a unique and important story to tell,” said Jonathan Cooper, Superintendent. Our community has asked that our schools have a renewed focus on safety and mental well-being, that students get world-class arts and athletics experiences, and that children are immersed in innovative learning that prepares them for jobs that may not have even been invented yet. Our staff is humbled that we get to grow the next generation of engaged citizens, and we also recognize our families’ enormous contributions to raising top-notch students.”