1 dead, 1 in custody in Mt. Airy stabbing

MT. AIRY, Ohio (FOX19) - One person is dead and another is in custody in a stabbing in Mt. Airy early Thursday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of West North Bend Road about 2:15 a.m.
They said they found a male victim stabbed inside and took another male into custody.
Homicide investigators are on the way to the scene to join the investigation.
FOX19 NOW also is there and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.